REVIEW: Made in Dagenham The Musical - Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society (LMCS): 6-9 August 2025

Made in Dagenham The Musical - Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society (LMCS): 6-9 August 2025. Photos: Trevor Whittle

As I settled into my seat at the much-loved Windmill Theatre (more about that later), three things struck me: it was a quiet Thursday and yet the performance was sold out; the last time I watched a Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society (LMCS) production it was the company’s annual pantomime, (‘The Elves and the Shoemaker’ this time round) so a very different proposition; and could they deliver the passion and quality needed for a big show like ‘Made in Dagenham’? In short, would their 162nd show deliver?

I’m delighted to report that LMCS delivered in buckets once again!

If, like me, you enjoyed the popular 2010 comedy-drama but haven’t seen the musical, I have no doubt you would be equally intrigued how the show would translate to the stage. The true story - about the Ford sewing machinists strike of 1968 that aimed for equal pay for women - works well as a musical, with powerful songs and dialogue interwoven with genuine comedic moments.

The set, whilst relatively minimal, allowed the period costumes (and hair!) to shine and the audience were transported back to the 60’s in all things style, culture and attitude. The musical score was creative and moving, with exceptional delivery by Musical Director Kim Sheldon and her talented team of musicians. Choreography by Rebecca Johnson and Grace Hughes flowed nicely and enhanced the overall performance.

With a cast of over 30, all giving resounding performances, it would take more than this column to mention them all. But it would be remiss not to mention a few stars. Saxona Lacey as the lead Rita O’Grady was superb, bringing a powerful yet fragile edge to the role. The relationship with her equally talented stage husband Josh Martello as Eddie O’Grady was raw and believable, as was the interaction with the excellent Justine Hargraves as Connie Riley.

Ruth Roberts embraced the foul-mouthed Beryl beautifully, her bawdy humour initially shocking the Windmill audience (watching the reaction from those around me was almost as funny as the performance!). But it was all very much in keeping with the show and the level of laughter quickly rose with every Beryl outburst.

Stuart McAdams neatly brought a touch of music hall comedy to the role of Prime Minister Harold Wilson, with great comedic timing and pace.

But the ‘one to watch’ for me was Victoria McLafferty, beautifully playing the robust Barbara Castle. Her characterisation was superb, matched by a quality singing voice.

A shout out to Noah Wells (as Barry and club singer) and Giselle Ball (ensemble), who each performed their last show (for now) with LMCS before leaving for university and theatre school respectively in the Autumn. They have both grown up in the LMCS family and their dance near the end of the show was a charming and fitting goodbye.

A thoroughly enjoyable evening - entertaining but equally delivering an important message. A credit to the directorial team of Adam Collins and Finlay Hilder.

Just a final note about the Windmill Theatre. I love the Windmill. It embodies everything that is good about the theatre and community, and it personifies resilience by the very fact that it is still there, still hosting local groups and the audiences that come to see their shows. Yes, it’s not perfect - perhaps one day a wealthy benefactor will pay for air conditioning and new toilets. But we must fight to ensure this little jewel remains an integral part of our community. And well done to LMCS for being an ongoing part of the Windmill Story - I’m looking forward to ‘Mother Goose’ in January 2026.