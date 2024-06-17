Car thieves “getting away with it” as 6,339 cases go unsolved in Sussex since last election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Mid Sussex’s Liberal Democrats have accused the Conservatives of letting their communities down as a new analysis of Home Office statistics reveals that 6,339 car thefts have gone unsolved in Sussex since the last election.

The data shows just 4% of car thefts in the Sussex police force area resulted in a suspect being charged or summonsed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National figures paint a similarly bleak picture, with 76% of car thefts going unsolved since the last election. The number of unsolved car thefts has also soared in this period, with a 42% rise from 76,333 in 2020 to 108,934 last year.

Alison Bennett outside Sussex Police.

Mid Sussex’s Liberal Democrats have slammed the Conservative Party for these stark figures, arguing that years of ineffective resourcing have decimated frontline policing. This includes their decision to take over 4,500 Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) off the streets since 2015.

The Liberal Democrats are calling for Police and Crime Commissioners to be abolished and the savings invested into frontline policing instead - a move that could generate around £170 million over the course of the next Parliament.

This will help enable a return to proper community policing - where officers are visible, trusted, and have the time to focus on preventing and solving neighbourhood crimes - so that criminals can no longer act with impunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the figures, Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett, said: “Criminals are getting away with almost every car theft in Mid Sussex - which is an outrageous failure from the Conservative Government.”

“These thieves have brought misery to our communities, and must be caught- but the local police are too overstretched to actually do it. By slashing community officer numbers, the Conservatives are only benefiting the criminals.”

“We need a return to proper community policing, with visible officers who are preventing and tackling crime.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Data on PCSO workforces is available at: Home Office, ‘Police workforce, England and Wales, 30 September 2023: data tables’, Table 3.