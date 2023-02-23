Census 2021: Fewer young people marrying in Mid Sussex

Fewer people between the ages of 25 and 34 had ever been married in Mid Sussex than a decade ago, census data shows.

File photo dated 05/02/20 of a married couple holding hands, as couples could receive financial support from their partners if relationships break down, a report aimed at reforming the law for cohabiters in Scotland has suggested.

Fewer people between the ages of 25 and 34 had ever been married in Mid Sussex than a decade ago, census data shows.

New figures from the 2021 Census of England and Wales show young people are increasingly likely to have never been married – as part of a decades-long decline in the number of people tying the knot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show of the 16,845 people aged between 25 and 34 in Mid Sussex, 11,425 (67.8%) had never been married as of March 2021.

Most Popular

In 2011, this figure was 58.8%.

Meanwhile, 30.6% of people in Mid Sussex of the same age were married, in a civil partnership, or separated while remaining married.

This was a drop from 38.9% in 2011.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationally, this age group saw the largest rise in people choosing not to marry.

But there were also more singletons among older groups – for those aged 35 to 49, 25.5% had never been married in Mid Sussex, up from 20.3% in 2011.

Steve Smallwood, demography topic lead at ONS, said: “The census gives us a fascinating picture of how society is changing and today’s analysis shows us for, example, that adults in same-sex marriages and civil partnerships are more likely to be younger, have no religion, and have higher level qualifications than adults in opposite-sex marriages.

Across England and Wales, 41.2% of those with "no religion" had never been married or in a civil partnership – the highest of any religious group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we account for age distribution, we can also see the proportions of adults overall who have never been married or civil partnered was highest among adults reporting “No religion” and within the black and mixed ethnic groups.”

The ONS said the average age for people in same-sex marriages was 44, compared with 55 for heterosexual married couples.

For same-sex civil partnerships the average age was 53.