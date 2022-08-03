Five more deaths recorded in Mid Sussex

There were five more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Mid Sussex.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 5:43 pm

A total of 367 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 3 (Wednesday) – up from 362 a week previously.

They were among 23,883 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid Sussex.

A total of 161,560 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 3 (Wednesday) – up from 160,485 last week.