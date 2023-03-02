Five more deaths recorded in Mid Sussex

There were five more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Mid Sussex.

A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 422 people had died in the area by February 16 – up from 417 on the week before.

They were among 26,990 deaths recorded across the South East.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 2 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.