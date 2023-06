Food hygiene ratings given to eight Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Ansty Community Sports Club at Ansty Sports And Social Club, Ansty Village Centre, Deaks Lane, Ansty; rated on June 7

• Rated 5: Cuckfield Cricket Club at Cuckfield Cricket Pavillion, Cuckfield Cricket Ground, South Street, Cuckfield; rated on June 7

• Rated 5: The Orange Square at 52-54 The Broadway, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on June 2

• Rated 0: Yaprak Restaurant at Yaprak, 25 - 27 Station Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on May 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Hop Sun at Heathen Brewers Ltd, Heathen House, Triangle Road, Haywards Heath; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: Players Theatre at Hurstpierpoint Players Theatre, 147 High Street, Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks; rated on June 6

• Rated 5: Crown At Turners Hill at The Crown, East Street, Turners Hill, Crawley; rated on June 1

