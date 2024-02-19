BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to seven Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 19th Feb 2024, 10:07 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

    • Rated 5: South Ridge Cafe at 6 Forest Park Way, Pease Pottage, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on February 9

    • Rated 5: Buon Appetito at 169 - 171 London Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on January 31

    • Rated 5: Taza Indian Cuisine at Taza Indian Restaurant, 187 London Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on January 31

    • Rated 5: Miller And Carter at Miller And Carter Haywards Heath, 2 Butlers Green Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on January 30

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    • Rated 3: Kings Golf Studio at The Atrium, King Street, East Grinstead; rated on January 12

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 3: Burgess Hill Rugby Club at Poveys Close, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on January 13

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 3: The Royal Fish Bar at 7 Leylands Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on January 13