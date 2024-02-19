Food hygiene ratings given to seven Mid Sussex establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: South Ridge Cafe at 6 Forest Park Way, Pease Pottage, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: Buon Appetito at 169 - 171 London Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on January 31

• Rated 5: Taza Indian Cuisine at Taza Indian Restaurant, 187 London Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on January 31

• Rated 5: Miller And Carter at Miller And Carter Haywards Heath, 2 Butlers Green Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on January 30

• Rated 3: Kings Golf Studio at The Atrium, King Street, East Grinstead; rated on January 12

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: Burgess Hill Rugby Club at Poveys Close, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on January 13

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: