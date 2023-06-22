Food hygiene ratings given to three Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Brendon Stud And Saddlery at Haresdean Farm, Haresdean Lane, Pyecombe; rated on June 20
• Rated 4: Yaprak Restaurant at Yaprak, 25 - 27 Station Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on June 20
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Canton Kitchen at 8 Commercial Square, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on June 19