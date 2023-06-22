NationalWorldTV
Food hygiene ratings given to three Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:50 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Brendon Stud And Saddlery at Haresdean Farm, Haresdean Lane, Pyecombe; rated on June 20

    • Rated 4: Yaprak Restaurant at Yaprak, 25 - 27 Station Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on June 20

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Canton Kitchen at 8 Commercial Square, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on June 19