Food hygiene ratings given to three Mid Sussex restaurants

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 5th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Mid Sussex’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Morleys Bistro at 42 High Street, Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks; rated on May 25

    • Rated 4: Asian Rose at 3 Keymer Parade, Keymer Road, Burgess Hill; rated on April 28

    • Rated 4: Thai Crystal at 45 The Broadway, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on April 28

    It means that of Mid Sussex's 267 similar establishments with ratings, 220 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.