Food hygiene ratings given to two Mid Sussex establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Caffe Nero, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 67 - 69 South Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 5.
And Agra, a takeaway at 2 Commercial Square, Haywards Heath, West Sussex was given a score of one on October 5.