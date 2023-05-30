Food hygiene ratings given to two Mid Sussex establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 30th May 2023, 10:21 BST
Qartol Turkish Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Qartol Bbq And Bar, 14 - 16 King Street, East Grinstead, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 24.
And Bengal Spice, a takeaway at 177 Junction Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex was given a score of three on April 24.