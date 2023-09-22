Food hygiene ratings given to two Mid Sussex establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Shanghai Brasserie, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Castle Inn, London Road, Hickstead, Haywards Heath was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 17.
And Smoque's, a takeaway at Smoques, 33 Station Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex was given a score of four on August 17.