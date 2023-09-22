BREAKING
Food hygiene ratings given to two Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 10:02 BST
Shanghai Brasserie, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Castle Inn, London Road, Hickstead, Haywards Heath was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 17.

And Smoque's, a takeaway at Smoques, 33 Station Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex was given a score of four on August 17.