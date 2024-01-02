Food hygiene ratings given to two Mid Sussex establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Three Crowns, a pub, bar or nightclub at 10 Hammerwood Road, Ashurst Wood, East Grinstead was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 24.
And The Sharpthorne Organic Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Top Road, Sharpthorne, East Grinstead was given a score of three on November 24.