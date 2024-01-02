BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to two Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 10:19 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Three Crowns, a pub, bar or nightclub at 10 Hammerwood Road, Ashurst Wood, East Grinstead was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 24.

And The Sharpthorne Organic Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Top Road, Sharpthorne, East Grinstead was given a score of three on November 24.