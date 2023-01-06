Food hygiene ratings given to two Mid Sussex restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Haven Cafe Bar, at The Haven Centre, Hophurst Lane, Crawley Down, Crawley was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 1.
And Tim Fai, at Tim Fai Chinese Restaurant And Takeaway, 56 Keymer Road, Hassocks, West Sussex was also given a score of three on December 1.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 264 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 216 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.