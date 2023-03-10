Edit Account-Sign Out
Food hygiene ratings given to two Mid Sussex restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
39 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Burgess Hill KFC, at Kfc, 27 - 28 Market Place, Burgess Hill, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 2.

And Chief Chicken, at 134 South Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex was given a score of two on February 2.

It means that of Mid Sussex's 266 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 219 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.