Food hygiene ratings given to two Mid Sussex restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Burgess Hill KFC, at Kfc, 27 - 28 Market Place, Burgess Hill, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 2.
And Chief Chicken, at 134 South Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex was given a score of two on February 2.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 266 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 219 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.