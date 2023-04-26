Edit Account-Sign Out
Food hygiene ratings given to two Mid Sussex restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:15 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.



The Mug Tree, at The Mug Tree Limited, Shop 2, Old Stone Link, Ship Street was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 21.

And Qartol Turkish Restaurant, at Qartol Bbq And Bar, 14 - 16 King Street, East Grinstead, West Sussex was given a score of two on March 20.

It means that of Mid Sussex's 267 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 220 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.