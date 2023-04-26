Food hygiene ratings given to two Mid Sussex restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Mug Tree, at The Mug Tree Limited, Shop 2, Old Stone Link, Ship Street was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 21.
And Qartol Turkish Restaurant, at Qartol Bbq And Bar, 14 - 16 King Street, East Grinstead, West Sussex was given a score of two on March 20.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 267 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 220 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.