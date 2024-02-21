BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to two Mid Sussex restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 21st Feb 2024, 17:36 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Greggs, at Pease Pottage Motorway Services, Brighton Road, Pease Pottage was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 2.

And The Apron, at Chequer Mead Arts Centre, De La Warr Road, East Grinstead was given a score of four on January 16.

It means that of Mid Sussex's 265 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 217 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.