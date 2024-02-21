Food hygiene ratings given to two Mid Sussex restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Greggs, at Pease Pottage Motorway Services, Brighton Road, Pease Pottage was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 2.
And The Apron, at Chequer Mead Arts Centre, De La Warr Road, East Grinstead was given a score of four on January 16.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 265 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 217 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.