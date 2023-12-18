Food hygiene ratings handed to eight Mid Sussex establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Nest at Nest, 2 High Street, East Grinstead, West Sussex; rated on December 13
• Rated 5: Dyke Golf Club at Devils Dyke Road, Poynings, Brighton; rated on December 9
• Rated 5: South Downs Garden Centre at Brighton Road, Hassocks, West Sussex; rated on December 8
• Rated 5: Volume 1 Climbing at 12 Birches Industrial Estate, East Grinstead, West Sussex; rated on December 8
• Rated 5: Nymans Gardens at National Trust, Nymans, Staplefield Road, Handcross; rated on December 3
• Rated 5: Greggs at Pease Pottage Motorway Services, Brighton Road, Pease Pottage; rated on December 2
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Cowdray Arms at London Road, Balcombe, Haywards Heath; rated on November 10
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Harbour Fish And Chips at 4 The Parade, London Road, East Grinstead; rated on December 8