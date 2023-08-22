Food hygiene ratings handed to five Mid Sussex establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Lemongrass at 26 - 28 Station Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on August 17
• Rated 5: Baxter Storey At Flowserve at Flowserve, Burrell Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on August 15
• Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee Company at Starbucks Coffee, J Sainsbury Plc, Brooklands Way, East Grinstead; rated on August 15
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Fox And Hounds at Fox Hill, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on August 15
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 1: New Shapla at 94 Railway Approach, East Grinstead, West Sussex; rated on July 17