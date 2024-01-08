Food hygiene ratings handed to four Mid Sussex establishments

BREAKING

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 8th Jan 2024, 10:02 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: Nupur Indian Restaurant at 122 High Street, Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks; rated on December 3

    • Rated 4: Caffe Nero at Caffè Nero, 31 Church Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on December 2

    • Rated 4: Costa Coffee at Pease Pottage Motorway Services, Brighton Road, Pease Pottage; rated on December 2

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 1: Chutney And Grill at 32 Railway Approach, East Grinstead, West Sussex; rated on December 3