Food hygiene ratings handed to three Mid Sussex restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Mid Sussex’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cuckfield Pantry And Tearoom at Oddyness, High Street, Cuckfield; rated on January 8
• Rated 5: The Gardener's Retreat Restaurant at Crawley Garden Centre, Copthorne Road, Copthorne, Crawley; rated on January 4
• Rated 1: Dine @FL at Forest Lodge, Parish Lane, Pease Pottage, Crawley; rated on November 23
It means that of Mid Sussex's 269 similar establishments with ratings, 222 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.