Food hygiene ratings handed to three Mid Sussex restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Mid Sussex’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 10th Jan 2024, 12:02 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Cuckfield Pantry And Tearoom at Oddyness, High Street, Cuckfield; rated on January 8

    • Rated 5: The Gardener's Retreat Restaurant at Crawley Garden Centre, Copthorne Road, Copthorne, Crawley; rated on January 4

    • Rated 1: Dine @FL at Forest Lodge, Parish Lane, Pease Pottage, Crawley; rated on November 23

    It means that of Mid Sussex's 269 similar establishments with ratings, 222 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.