Food hygiene ratings handed to two Mid Sussex establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Jun 2023, 09:45 BST
Spice Village, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 Ockenden Lane, Cuckfield, Haywards Heath was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 5.
And Tim Ley, a takeaway at 108 London Road, East Grinstead, West Sussex was given a score of three on May 10.