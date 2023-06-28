Food hygiene ratings handed to two Mid Sussex establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:18 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Talbot, a pub, bar or nightclub at High Street, Cuckfield, Haywards Heath was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 23.
And Naasta, a takeaway at 226 London Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex was also given a score of four on May 23.