Food hygiene ratings handed to two Mid Sussex establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Burrell Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at Commercial Square, Haywards Heath, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 21.
And Chutney And Grill, a takeaway at 32 Railway Approach, East Grinstead, West Sussex was given a score of three on January 31.