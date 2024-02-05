BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 5th Feb 2024, 09:45 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Burrell Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at Commercial Square, Haywards Heath, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 21.

And Chutney And Grill, a takeaway at 32 Railway Approach, East Grinstead, West Sussex was given a score of three on January 31.