Food hygiene ratings handed to two Mid Sussex restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Va-nak-kam East Grinstead, at 186 London Road, East Grinstead, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 23.
And Dom Domingo, at 102 - 102a London Road, East Grinstead, West Sussex was given a score of two on November 23.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 263 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 218 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.