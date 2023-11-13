Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 11 Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Subway at Esso, Copthorne Service Station, Copthorne Common, Copthorne; rated on November 7

• Rated 5: Sodexo At American Express Europe Ltd at American Express Europe Ltd, Sussex House, Civic Way, Burgess Hill; rated on November 6

• Rated 5: KFC at 66 London Road, East Grinstead, West Sussex; rated on November 3

• Rated 5: Subway at 81 London Road, East Grinstead, West Sussex; rated on November 3

• Rated 5: The Grub Stop at 51b Railway Approach, East Grinstead, West Sussex; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: Pampa Kitchen And Grill at No 1 Broad Street, 1 Broad Street, Cuckfield, Haywards Heath; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: Pantry Parties at High Beeches Gardens, High Beeches Lane, Handcross; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: The Corner House at Cuckfield Cake Shop, The Corner House, High Street, Cuckfield; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: Rocco's at Roccos, 65 The Broadway, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on August 24

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Pizza Hut at 86 London Road, East Grinstead, West Sussex; rated on November 3