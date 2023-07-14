NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Costa @ The Dolphin Leisure Centre at Places For People, The Dolphin Leisure Centre, Pasture Hill Road, Haywards Heath; rated on July 7

    • Rated 5: Woodgate Cafe at Community Hub, 4 Grace Holland Avenue, Pease Pottage, Crawley; rated on July 7

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Dominos Pizza, 3 Commercial Square, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on July 12

    • Rated 5: Station Fish Bar at 4 Keymer Parade, Keymer Road, Burgess Hill; rated on July 7