Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Costa @ The Dolphin Leisure Centre at Places For People, The Dolphin Leisure Centre, Pasture Hill Road, Haywards Heath; rated on July 7
• Rated 5: Woodgate Cafe at Community Hub, 4 Grace Holland Avenue, Pease Pottage, Crawley; rated on July 7
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Dominos Pizza, 3 Commercial Square, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on July 12
• Rated 5: Station Fish Bar at 4 Keymer Parade, Keymer Road, Burgess Hill; rated on July 7