Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 21st Aug 2023, 09:44 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Lemongrass at 26 - 28 Station Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Baxter Storey At Flowserve at Flowserve, Burrell Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on August 15

• Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee Company at Starbucks Coffee, J Sainsbury Plc, Brooklands Way, East Grinstead; rated on August 15

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Fox And Hounds at Fox Hill, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on August 15