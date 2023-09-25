Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Mid Sussex restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Mid Sussex’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Mid Sussex’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Bluebell Railway Refreshment Rooms at Bluebell Railway, Horsted Keynes Station, Station Approach, Horsted Keynes; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: All Saints Church at Horsham Road, Handcross, Haywards Heath; rated on September 19

• Rated 5: Burgess Hill Youth at Fairfield Community Centre, Western Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on September 18

• Rated 5: Quarry Cafe & Community Fridge CIC at Quarry Cafe And Community Fridge Cic, Stone Quarry Post Office, Hollands Way, East Grinstead; rated on September 15