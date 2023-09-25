BREAKING
Braverman ‘fully backs’ armed police after officer charged with murder
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport
Rishi Sunak considering inheritance tax cut

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Mid Sussex restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Mid Sussex’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 25th Sep 2023, 09:40 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Mid Sussex’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Bluebell Railway Refreshment Rooms at Bluebell Railway, Horsted Keynes Station, Station Approach, Horsted Keynes; rated on September 20

    • Rated 5: All Saints Church at Horsham Road, Handcross, Haywards Heath; rated on September 19

    • Rated 5: Burgess Hill Youth at Fairfield Community Centre, Western Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on September 18

    • Rated 5: Quarry Cafe & Community Fridge CIC at Quarry Cafe And Community Fridge Cic, Stone Quarry Post Office, Hollands Way, East Grinstead; rated on September 15

    It means that of Mid Sussex's 270 similar establishments with ratings, 227 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.