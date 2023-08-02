Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to seven Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 72 South Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on July 31
• Rated 5: Go Gourmet at Unit 1, Sheffield House, 29 Boltro Road; rated on July 31
• Rated 5: Lindfield Bowling Club at Lindfield Common Bowling Pavilion, Backwoods Lane, Lindfield; rated on July 28
• Rated 5: Yaprak Restaurant at Yaprak, 25 - 27 Station Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on July 25
• Rated 5: Zac's Shack at Zacs Shack, Mid Sussex Timber, 79 Railway Approach, East Grinstead; rated on July 20
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Preston Nomads Cricket Club at Preston Nomads, Cricket Club, Clappers Lane, Fulking; rated on July 26
• Rated 5: Shepherd And Dog Inn at The Street, Fulking, Henfield; rated on July 25