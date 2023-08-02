BREAKING
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to seven Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 09:40 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 72 South Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on July 31

    • Rated 5: Go Gourmet at Unit 1, Sheffield House, 29 Boltro Road; rated on July 31

    • Rated 5: Lindfield Bowling Club at Lindfield Common Bowling Pavilion, Backwoods Lane, Lindfield; rated on July 28

    • Rated 5: Yaprak Restaurant at Yaprak, 25 - 27 Station Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on July 25

    • Rated 5: Zac's Shack at Zacs Shack, Mid Sussex Timber, 79 Railway Approach, East Grinstead; rated on July 20

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Preston Nomads Cricket Club at Preston Nomads, Cricket Club, Clappers Lane, Fulking; rated on July 26

    • Rated 5: Shepherd And Dog Inn at The Street, Fulking, Henfield; rated on July 25