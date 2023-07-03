Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Isla Espiral at 47 Station Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on June 27
• Rated 5: Graysons Restaurant at Wakehurst Place, Selsfield Road, Ardingly, Haywards Heath; rated on June 26
• Rated 5: The Mercs Cafe at The Mercantile Adventurers, Nicosia House, 40 Cyprus Road, Burgess Hill; rated on June 23
• Rated 5: The Fig Tree at 120 High Street, Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks; rated on June 22
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Red Lion at Lion Lane, Turners Hill, Crawley; rated on June 29
• Rated 5: Devils Dyke Farm Ltd at 1 Devils Dyke Farm Cottages, Devils Dyke Road, Poynings, Brighton; rated on June 27