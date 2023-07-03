NationalWorldTV
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 10:57 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Mid Sussex's establishments, the Food Standards Agency's website shows – and it's good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Isla Espiral at 47 Station Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on June 27

    • Rated 5: Graysons Restaurant at Wakehurst Place, Selsfield Road, Ardingly, Haywards Heath; rated on June 26

    • Rated 5: The Mercs Cafe at The Mercantile Adventurers, Nicosia House, 40 Cyprus Road, Burgess Hill; rated on June 23

    • Rated 5: The Fig Tree at 120 High Street, Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks; rated on June 22

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Red Lion at Lion Lane, Turners Hill, Crawley; rated on June 29

    • Rated 5: Devils Dyke Farm Ltd at 1 Devils Dyke Farm Cottages, Devils Dyke Road, Poynings, Brighton; rated on June 27