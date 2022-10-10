Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Mid Sussex establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Railway Tavern, a pub, bar or nightclub at Station Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 3.
And Caffe Nero, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 25 - 27 High Street, East Grinstead, West Sussex was also given a score of five on October 6.