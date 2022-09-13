Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Mid Sussex restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southdown FC, at Southdown Football Club, Southdown Rovers, Leylands Park Football Ground, Maple Drive was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 12.

And Mid Sussex Voluntary Action, at Age Uk, Cherry Tree Centre, Fairfield Road, Burgess Hill was also given a score of five on September 6.