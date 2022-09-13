Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Mid Sussex restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Southdown FC, at Southdown Football Club, Southdown Rovers, Leylands Park Football Ground, Maple Drive was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 12.
And Mid Sussex Voluntary Action, at Age Uk, Cherry Tree Centre, Fairfield Road, Burgess Hill was also given a score of five on September 6.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 259 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 215 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.