Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 14 Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Trekking Company Ltd at Deers Leap Bikes, Deers Leap, Saint Hill Green, East Grinstead; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Unit 4, Palmerston House, Commercial Square; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Banana Tree Haywards Heath Also T/a Mimi's & What's Your Kat at Banana Tree Haywards Heath, 33 The Broadway, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: Pitfield Barn Garden Cafe at Pitfield Barn Cut Flower Farm And Studio, Pitfield Barn, Chalkers Lane, Hurstpierpoint; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: The Wild Flour Kitchen at National Trust, Saddlescombe Farm, Saddlescombe Road, Newtimber; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Haywards Heath And Beech Hurst Bowls Club at Club House, Beechhurst Gardens, Butlers Green Road; rated on July 12

• Rated 5: Handcross Hardware And Craft at Handcross Hardware, Dudley House, High Street, Handcross; rated on July 11

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Cat Inn at North Lane, West Hoathly, East Grinstead; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: Hurstpierpoint Cricket Club at Fairfield Recreation Ground, Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: The Beech Hurst Harvester at Harvester Restaurant, Beech Hurst Gardens, Butlers Green Road, Haywards Heath; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: Balcombe Cricket Club at Cricket Pavilion, Haywards Heath Road, Balcombe; rated on July 14

• Rated 5: The Red Lion at High Street, Handcross, Haywards Heath; rated on July 14

• Rated 5: Dorset Arms at 58 High Street, East Grinstead, West Sussex; rated on July 13

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: