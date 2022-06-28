Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Club Cuisine at King Edward Hall, 24 High Street, Lindfield, Haywards Heath; rated on June 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Crawley Down Cricket Club at Pavilion, Cricket Ground, Sandy Lane; rated on June 23
• Rated 5: Friars Oak at London Road, Hassocks, West Sussex; rated on June 20
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Fine Baps at 55 The Broadway, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on June 22
• Rated 5: Gurkha Spice at 97 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on June 21