Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Mid Sussex establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Club Cuisine at King Edward Hall, 24 High Street, Lindfield, Haywards Heath; rated on June 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Crawley Down Cricket Club at Pavilion, Cricket Ground, Sandy Lane; rated on June 23

• Rated 5: Friars Oak at London Road, Hassocks, West Sussex; rated on June 20

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Fine Baps at 55 The Broadway, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on June 22