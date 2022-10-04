Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Mid Sussex establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Oast Cafe at Lvs Hassocks, London Road, Sayers Common, Hassocks; rated on September 29
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Devils Dyke Hotel at Devils Dyke Road, Poynings, Brighton; rated on September 27
• Rated 5: Block And Gasket at 23 Church Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on September 23
• Rated 5: Six Gold Martlets at Jd Wetherspoon Plc, Six Gold Martlets, 49 - 51 Church Walk, Burgess Hill; rated on September 23
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Bentleys at Tulleys Farm, Turners Hill Road, Turners Hill, Crawley; rated on September 27