Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Mid Sussex restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Mid Sussex’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:26 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Costa @ The Triangle Leisure Centre at Places For People, The Triangle, Triangle Way, Burgess Hill; rated on August 24

• Rated 5: Q Leisure at The Old Sand Pit, London Road, Albourne; rated on August 24

• Rated 5: Adastra Bowling Club at Bowls Pavilion, Adastra Park, Keymer Road; rated on August 23

• Rated 5: East Grinstead Bowling Club at Mount Noddy Recreation Ground, St Johns Road, East Grinstead, West Sussex; rated on August 22

• Rated 5: West Hoathly Bowls Club at Hook Lane, West Hoathly, East Grinstead`; rated on August 21

It means that of Mid Sussex's 270 similar establishments with ratings, 228 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.