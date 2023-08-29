Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Mid Sussex restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Mid Sussex’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Costa @ The Triangle Leisure Centre at Places For People, The Triangle, Triangle Way, Burgess Hill; rated on August 24
• Rated 5: Q Leisure at The Old Sand Pit, London Road, Albourne; rated on August 24
• Rated 5: Adastra Bowling Club at Bowls Pavilion, Adastra Park, Keymer Road; rated on August 23
• Rated 5: East Grinstead Bowling Club at Mount Noddy Recreation Ground, St Johns Road, East Grinstead, West Sussex; rated on August 22
• Rated 5: West Hoathly Bowls Club at Hook Lane, West Hoathly, East Grinstead`; rated on August 21
It means that of Mid Sussex's 270 similar establishments with ratings, 228 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.