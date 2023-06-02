Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to seven Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 09:43 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Burger King at Pease Pottage Motorway Services, Brighton Road, Pease Pottage; rated on May 25

    • Rated 5: Coffee Zone at Burgess Hill Railway Station, Station Road, Burgess Hill; rated on May 25

    • Rated 5: Cuckfield Golf Course at Staplefield Road, Cuckfield, Haywards Heath; rated on May 25

    • Rated 5: Romans Pantry at Copthorne Golf Club, Borers Arms Road, Copthorne, Crawley; rated on May 25

    • Rated 5: Peckish Cafe at 6 Commercial Square, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on May 24

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Cuckfield Recreation Ground at Pavilion, Cuckfield Recreation Ground, High Street, Cuckfield; rated on May 24

    • Rated 5: Park View Kiosk at The Pavilion, St Johns Park, Park Road, Burgess Hill; rated on May 24