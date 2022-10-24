Good news as food hygiene ratings given to six Mid Sussex establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Nizam at 139 South Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on October 20
• Rated 5: Peteks On The Park at On The Park, 155 London Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on October 20
• Rated 5: Fatma's Kitchen at Fatmas Kitchen, 60 The Broadway, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on October 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Wetherspoons - The Ounce Ivy Bush at J D Wetherspoons, The Atrium, King Street, East Grinstead; rated on October 18
• Rated 5: The Star at 1 The Broadway, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on October 14
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: E.G. Charcoal Grill at East Grinstead Charcoal Grill, 6 Railway Approach, East Grinstead, West Sussex; rated on October 18