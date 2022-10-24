Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to six Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
39 minutes ago

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Nizam at 139 South Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on October 20

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    • Rated 5: Peteks On The Park at On The Park, 155 London Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on October 20

    • Rated 5: Fatma's Kitchen at Fatmas Kitchen, 60 The Broadway, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on October 19

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    • Rated 5: Wetherspoons - The Ounce Ivy Bush at J D Wetherspoons, The Atrium, King Street, East Grinstead; rated on October 18

    • Rated 5: The Star at 1 The Broadway, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on October 14

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    • Rated 5: E.G. Charcoal Grill at East Grinstead Charcoal Grill, 6 Railway Approach, East Grinstead, West Sussex; rated on October 18