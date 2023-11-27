Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Poppins Restaurant at Units 1 And 2, Queens Walk, East Grinstead; rated on November 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Crown at 35 High Street, East Grinstead, West Sussex; rated on November 9

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: