Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 27th Nov 2023, 09:32 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: Poppins Restaurant at Units 1 And 2, Queens Walk, East Grinstead; rated on November 9

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Crown at 35 High Street, East Grinstead, West Sussex; rated on November 9

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Morning And Evening Edit at Kiosk 1, The Martlets, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on November 17