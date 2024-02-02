BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 11:29 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
East Grinstead Sports Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Saint Hill Road, East Grinstead, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 31.

And East Grinstead Rugby Football Club, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Saint Hill Road, East Grinstead, West Sussex was also given a score of five on January 31.