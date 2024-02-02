Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Mid Sussex establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
East Grinstead Sports Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Saint Hill Road, East Grinstead, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 31.
And East Grinstead Rugby Football Club, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Saint Hill Road, East Grinstead, West Sussex was also given a score of five on January 31.