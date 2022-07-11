Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Mid Sussex restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Balcombe Tea Rooms, at Shop, Hope Cottage, Bramble Hill was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 7.
And The Ardingly Cafe, at Unit 2, Devon House, Street Lane, Ardingly was also given a score of five on July 7.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 263 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 217 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.