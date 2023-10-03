Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Mid Sussex restaurants

BREAKING
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 09:42 BST
BaxterStorey At Roche Diagnostics Ltd., at Roche Diagnostics Ltd, Roche House, Charles Avenue, Burgess Hill was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 26.

And 4sight Yews Lunch Club, at West Sussex County Council, The Yews, 55 Boltro Road, Haywards Heath was also given a score of five on September 22.

It means that of Mid Sussex's 269 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 226 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.