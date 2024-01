Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 10 Mid Sussex establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Pizza Express at 39 High Street, East Grinstead, West Sussex; rated on January 13

• Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee Company at Sainsbury'S, Bannister Way, Haywards Heath; rated on January 13

• Rated 5: That's Amore at Thats Amore, 96 High Street, Lindfield, Haywards Heath; rated on January 11

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Ship Inn at Ship Street, East Grinstead, West Sussex; rated on January 13

• Rated 5: The Bent Arms at High Street, Lindfield, Haywards Heath; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: The Old Dunnings Mill at The Old Mill, Dunnings Road, East Grinstead, West Sussex; rated on January 5

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Prizefighters Fish & Chips at Prizefighters Fish And Chips, 3 Sandy Lane, Crawley Down, Crawley; rated on January 19

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Dominos Pizza, The Atrium, King Street, East Grinstead; rated on January 12

• Rated 5: Papa John's Pizza at Papa Johns Pizza, 4 King Street, East Grinstead, West Sussex; rated on January 12