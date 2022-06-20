Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Curry Kitchen - Takeaway & BYOB Eatery at 194a London Road East Grinstead West Sussex; rated on June 15
• Rated 5: Plaza Uno at Plaza Uno 76 Church Walk Burgess Hill West Sussex; rated on June 10
• Rated 5: Zizzi Business at Zizzi Restaurant South Road Haywards Heath West Sussex; rated on June 9
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Tap at The Tap 120 South Road Haywards Heath West Sussex; rated on June 15
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Kit's Snackery at Kits Snackery The Kiosk Cuckfield Recreation Ground High Street Cuckfield West Sussex; rated on June 14