Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five Mid Sussex establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Curry Kitchen - Takeaway & BYOB Eatery at 194a London Road East Grinstead West Sussex; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: Plaza Uno at Plaza Uno 76 Church Walk Burgess Hill West Sussex; rated on June 10

• Rated 5: Zizzi Business at Zizzi Restaurant South Road Haywards Heath West Sussex; rated on June 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Tap at The Tap 120 South Road Haywards Heath West Sussex; rated on June 15

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: