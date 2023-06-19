Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Burgess Hill Bowls Club at Pavilion, Westhill Drive, Burgess Hill; rated on June 15
• Rated 5: Hurstpierpoint Bowling Club at Pavilion, South Avenue, Hurstpierpoint; rated on June 14
• Rated 5: Hardings Catering at South Of England Agricultural Society, South Of England Centre, Selsfield Road, Ardingly; rated on June 9
• Rated 5: Cote Brasserie at 59 - 61 The Broadway, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on June 2
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Town Fish And Chips at 45 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on June 8