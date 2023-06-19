NationalWorldTV
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:09 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Burgess Hill Bowls Club at Pavilion, Westhill Drive, Burgess Hill; rated on June 15

    • Rated 5: Hurstpierpoint Bowling Club at Pavilion, South Avenue, Hurstpierpoint; rated on June 14

    • Rated 5: Hardings Catering at South Of England Agricultural Society, South Of England Centre, Selsfield Road, Ardingly; rated on June 9

    • Rated 5: Cote Brasserie at 59 - 61 The Broadway, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on June 2

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Town Fish And Chips at 45 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on June 8