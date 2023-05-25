Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Pumpkin at Up Platform Cafe, Haywards Heath Railway Station, Commercial Square; rated on May 23
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Bar 42 at Bedlam Tap, 42 The Broadway, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on May 19
• Rated 5: St Francis Social & Sports Club at St Francis Sports And Social Club, Colwell Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on May 19
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Crossways Fish And Chips at 55 - 57 High Street, Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks; rated on May 19