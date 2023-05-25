Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 25th May 2023, 08:33 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: Pumpkin at Up Platform Cafe, Haywards Heath Railway Station, Commercial Square; rated on May 23

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Bar 42 at Bedlam Tap, 42 The Broadway, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on May 19

    • Rated 5: St Francis Social & Sports Club at St Francis Sports And Social Club, Colwell Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on May 19

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Crossways Fish And Chips at 55 - 57 High Street, Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks; rated on May 19