Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 08:48 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Ashenground Cafe at Ashenground Community Centre, Southdown Close, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on October 19

    • Rated 5: Makara at 231 London Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on October 10

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: The Railway Tavern at 112 London Road, East Grinstead, West Sussex; rated on October 19

    • Rated 5: Hop Tub Brewing Ltd at 113 High Street, Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks; rated on October 10