Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Mid Sussex establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Ashenground Cafe at Ashenground Community Centre, Southdown Close, Haywards Heath, West Sussex; rated on October 19
• Rated 5: Makara at 231 London Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on October 10
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Railway Tavern at 112 London Road, East Grinstead, West Sussex; rated on October 19
• Rated 5: Hop Tub Brewing Ltd at 113 High Street, Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks; rated on October 10