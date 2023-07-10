Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Mid Sussex establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 10th Jul 2023, 10:17 BST
Haywards Heath Football Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Hanbury Park Stadium, Allen Road, Haywards Heath was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 5.
And Pizza Express, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 22 The Broadway, Haywards Heath, West Sussex was also given a score of five on July 6.