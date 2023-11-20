Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Mid Sussex establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Hassocks Football Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Beacon, Brighton Road, Hassocks was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 14.
And The Bay Tree, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 28, The Orchards, Haywards Heath was also given a score of five on November 10.